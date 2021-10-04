Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.48% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.00.

TSE SLF traded up C$1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$66.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,627. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$51.59 and a 12 month high of C$67.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$65.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The company has a market cap of C$38.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

