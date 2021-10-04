Sun (New) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.13 Million (SUN)

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market cap of $133.82 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded 4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sun (New) alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,249.39 or 0.08758415 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00063977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00054956 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.17 or 0.00290973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002621 BTC.

About Sun (New)

SUN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Sun (New) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sun (New) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sun (New) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sun (New) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.