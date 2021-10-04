SUN (old) Trading 99.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SUN)

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SUN (old) has a market cap of $152,457.26 and $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SUN (old) coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,221.15 or 0.08558318 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00108806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002621 BTC.

SUN (old) Coin Profile

SUN (old) (SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling SUN (old)

