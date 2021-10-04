SUN (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $152,338.63

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a total market capitalization of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded down 99.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00063757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.60 or 0.00108988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.25 or 0.00146912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,307.02 or 1.00264665 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.03 or 0.06848809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002738 BTC.

About SUN

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.