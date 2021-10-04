SuperRare Market Capitalization Hits $162.17 Million (RARE)

SuperRare (CURRENCY:RARE) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, SuperRare has traded 55.5% higher against the US dollar. SuperRare has a total market capitalization of $162.17 million and approximately $8.01 million worth of SuperRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SuperRare coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.59 or 0.00003251 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,191.25 or 0.08550612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00054050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00281571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00113777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

SuperRare Profile

RARE is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2020. SuperRare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,756,228 coins. SuperRare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperRare is https://reddit.com/r/SuperRare

According to CryptoCompare, “Unique One is a decentralised non-profit platform owned and managed by the Digital Arts community, bringing together Artists, Creators and Collectors as One. $RARE token represents being part of the Unique family, giving HODL-ers special privileges. “

SuperRare Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

