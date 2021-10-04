SureRemit Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $12,710.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00063213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00097973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00139011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,948.68 or 0.99860595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,342.63 or 0.06819334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

