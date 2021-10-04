Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Surgery Partners in a research note issued on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $45.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58.

In other Surgery Partners news, Director Teresa Deluca purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.