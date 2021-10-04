Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Short Interest Up 52.2% in September

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,600 shares, a growth of 52.2% from the August 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.2 days.
SZKMF opened at $46.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38. Suzuki Motor has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.53.
About Suzuki Motor
