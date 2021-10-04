SVB Leerink Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $104.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.
Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
