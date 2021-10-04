SVB Leerink Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $104.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $101.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRK. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,532,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,095,000 after purchasing an additional 368,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

