SVB Leerink Weighs in on Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Acceleron Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Acceleron Pharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Acceleron Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Acceleron Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $113.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.86.

XLRN opened at $174.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.97 and a 200-day moving average of $129.39. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $99.98 and a 52 week high of $189.99.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $27.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.13 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 26.79% and a negative net margin of 221.15%.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, EVP Sujay Kango sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $750,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 19,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $3,146,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,286 shares of company stock worth $5,770,648 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 60,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 184,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,193,000 after acquiring an additional 59,120 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,456,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its product candidates include Luspatercept, designed to patients with chronic anemia associated within a wide range of blood diseases; ACE-083, designed for the treatment of focal muscle disorders; and Sotatercept, designed to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.