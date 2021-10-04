Swap Market Capitalization Tops $319,281.62 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 14% against the dollar. Swap has a market capitalization of $319,281.62 and approximately $449.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.10 or 0.00063057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00098991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00141405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,165.56 or 0.99695650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,370.43 or 0.06834409 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002650 BTC.

About Swap

Swap’s total supply is 14,093,325 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.