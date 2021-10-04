Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,600 shares, an increase of 45.5% from the August 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWMAY remained flat at $$8.50 during trading on Monday. 60,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,175. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.45.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.28 million. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 81.12% and a net margin of 32.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWMAY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

