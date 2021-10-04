SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.38 and last traded at $24.38. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.67.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.81.

About SWEDISH ORPHAN/S (OTCMKTS:SWTUY)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haemophilia, inflammation, and genetic and lysosomal diseases. The company offers Elocta to treat haemophilia A; and Alprolix to treat haemophilia B.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SWEDISH ORPHAN/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.