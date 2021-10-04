SWYFT Price Tops $0.0285 on Major Exchanges (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, SWYFT has traded 32.9% lower against the US dollar. SWYFT has a market capitalization of $20,163.23 and approximately $6,514.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWYFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SWYFT Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official message board is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

SWYFT Coin Trading

