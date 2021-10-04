Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 86,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,000. Boyd Gaming comprises 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 0.08% of Boyd Gaming at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BYD. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $20,152,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth about $19,561,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 487.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 380,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 315,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 210.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 292,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 198,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $719,155.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,523,966. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $66.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,005. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

