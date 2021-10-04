Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 122,591 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 122,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 601,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486,451. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 86.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

