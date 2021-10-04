Synergy Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,979 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Edison International by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

Shares of EIX traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,942,318. Edison International has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.