Synergy Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 459.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 39,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,021 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398,302 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $43,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFC Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.15. 195,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. The company has a market cap of $131.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

