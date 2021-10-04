Synergy Financial Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1,953.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 279,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $4,247,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Visa by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $6.90 on Monday, hitting $223.56. 557,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,180,159. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,007 shares of company stock valued at $22,784,202 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

