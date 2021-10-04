Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys 28,539 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,539 shares during the period. Bank OZK comprises about 1.5% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.42. 9,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,602. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

