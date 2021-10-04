Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,882 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,000. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,189 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.4% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,698 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 51,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,274,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

