Synergy Financial Management LLC Buys Shares of 138,066 First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 138,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned 2.30% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000.

MMLG stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,590. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

