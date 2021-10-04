Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synergy Financial Management LLC cut its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.16. 177,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,833,108. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $52.20.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 27.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.85%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

