Synergy Financial Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.2% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,354,103,000 after buying an additional 273,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,579,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,836,011,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286,416 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,455,197,000 after buying an additional 292,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,491,732 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,854,829,000 after buying an additional 314,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.79.

Shares of UNH traded down $6.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $386.27. 124,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,031. The stock has a market cap of $364.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $299.60 and a 12 month high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total transaction of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,438 shares of company stock worth $42,396,929. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.