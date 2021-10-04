Synergy Financial Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Synergy Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 2.1% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $263.40. 37,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,388. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. On average, research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,330. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

