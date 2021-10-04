Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $3.81 Million in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

ARKK stock traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,195. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $89.39 and a 52-week high of $159.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.47.

