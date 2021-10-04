Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 176,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 1.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $103,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 97,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $3,401,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.97. 33,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,603. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $38.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.