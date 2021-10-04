Synergy Financial Management LLC Invests $9.17 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 445,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,167,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,330,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 201.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 119,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 79,798 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,750,000 after acquiring an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,887,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter.

FPE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.51. 17,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,908. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $20.76.

