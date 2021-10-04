Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $475.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,556. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.42 and a 52 week high of $510.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $490.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $474.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Summit Redstone cut shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $489.54 per share, with a total value of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

