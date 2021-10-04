Synergy Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,532 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 758,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 77,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 106,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 386.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 87,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.63. 33,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,511,975. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.24. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $10.63 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 18.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.64 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.52.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

