Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,084 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 74.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 149,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 63,665 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. lifted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.15.

OKE traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,137. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.