Synergy Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 59,889 Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,540,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Direxion Work From Home ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000.

Shares of WFH stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.51. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,142. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.67. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a twelve month low of $53.16 and a twelve month high of $80.24.

