Synergy Financial Management LLC Sells 16,504 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,504 shares during the quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,357,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Third Security LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $2,996,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 34,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.16. The stock had a trading volume of 248,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,730. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.34 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market cap of $191.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

