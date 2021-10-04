Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $6.08 Million Position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RWGV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 52,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,000. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 26.30% of Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.

NYSEARCA:RWGV traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.47. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,634. Direxion Russell 1000 Growth Over Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $127.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.35.

