Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes $9.15 Million Position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 191,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 2.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QCON traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.44. 449 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

