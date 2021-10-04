Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion High Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 51,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned about 25.71% of Direxion High Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HIPR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.25. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194. Direxion High Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $73.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.30.

