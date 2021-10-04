Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Synergy Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 189,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 147,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,371 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 633,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,317,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,763,000 after acquiring an additional 226,711 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.41. 173,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.28.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $21.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.44.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

