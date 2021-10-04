Synergy Financial Management LLC Takes Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Synergy Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 64,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. The Timken accounts for approximately 1.4% of Synergy Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Synergy Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Timken as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Timken by 223.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,328,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,978,000 after buying an additional 1,609,045 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 1,240.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 72.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken by 181.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,380,000 after purchasing an additional 591,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at $42,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.14. 3,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,630. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

TKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

