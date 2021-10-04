SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SYNNEX by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 109,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SYNNEX by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 16,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total transaction of $490,812.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,101.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,836 shares of company stock worth $1,925,572 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research dropped their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $106.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.44. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

