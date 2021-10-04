Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Position Decreased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,896 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,899. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 130.56%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.