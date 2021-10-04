TaaS Price Hits $0.84 on Top Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Over the last seven days, TaaS has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on exchanges. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 80.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,192.18 or 0.08500708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00275030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00113753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

