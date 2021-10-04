Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,834,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 495,832 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.1% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,301,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,227,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,257 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40,884.2% in the 1st quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,615 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,099,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,343,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TSM traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 278,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,114,831. The company has a market capitalization of $565.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $80.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

