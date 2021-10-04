TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Price Down 7.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.47. Approximately 208,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,851,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $83.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $8.60 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.26.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of -23.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

