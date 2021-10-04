Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) shares rose 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as €37.16 ($43.72) and last traded at €37.10 ($43.65). Approximately 87,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.88 ($43.39).

TLX has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on shares of Talanx in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

