Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.64. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 40 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on TALS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $146,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

