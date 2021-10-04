Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Short Interest Update

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the August 31st total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $484,967,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $111,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.98. 3,662,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

