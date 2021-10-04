Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is RR Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,370,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the quarter. Targa Resources accounts for 11.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. RR Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Targa Resources worth $60,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866,473 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 11,176,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,862,000 after purchasing an additional 45,685 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,674,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,033,000 after buying an additional 145,148 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,498,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,082,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,530,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $201,370,000 after buying an additional 899,702 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.93. 48,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,525. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.75. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.22 and a fifty-two week high of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 3.10.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

TRGP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.