Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Hits New 12-Month High at $52.11

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.99, with a volume of 6177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 63.46 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.