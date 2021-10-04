Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is NorthRock Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,630 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,441 shares during the period. Target makes up 5.1% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $61,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.49 on Monday, reaching $225.93. The stock had a trading volume of 107,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,201. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $249.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $150.80 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.22%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

