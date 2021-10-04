Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.
About Tauriga Sciences
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.