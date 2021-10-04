Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the August 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 758,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Tauriga Sciences stock opened at $0.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Get Tauriga Sciences alerts:

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc engages in the development, distribution, and licensing of proprietary products. It also engages in evaluation of potential acquisition opportunities and equity investments. The firm operates through the Tauri-gum & Pharma segments. The Tauri-gum segment consists of retail, wholesale and e-commerce product sales of Tauri-Gum, Tauri-Gummies, and other cannabigerol / cannabidiol products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tauriga Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tauriga Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.